Life Planning Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 15,627 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,827,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,600,000 after acquiring an additional 909,210 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,445,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,055,000 after purchasing an additional 850,612 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6,300.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 7,689,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,234,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after buying an additional 252,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,085,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,866,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.06. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

