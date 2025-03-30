Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTAI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $181.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,123.49 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.07.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is -342.86%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.