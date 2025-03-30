Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 764 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $217,771,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $196,154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after buying an additional 250,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,038,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,780,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,603,242,000 after acquiring an additional 67,240 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIX opened at $323.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $393.86 and a 200 day moving average of $418.68. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.93 and a 52-week high of $553.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

