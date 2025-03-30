Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $16.21 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 316,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Announces Dividend

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1798 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

