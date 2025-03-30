iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,693.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI opened at $117.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.86. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.16 and a 12-month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

