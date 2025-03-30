RWA Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,569 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $15,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $103.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.46. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $101.76 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

