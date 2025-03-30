SCP Investment LP Sells 265,000 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

SCP Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,000 shares during the period. Canada Goose makes up approximately 1.5% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 4,213.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOS. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Canada Goose Trading Down 1.9 %

GOOS opened at $8.23 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Profile

(Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.