Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $510.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HSBC dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.05.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

