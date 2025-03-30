NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. NetEase makes up approximately 4.0% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NetEase by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 399,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,657,000 after acquiring an additional 167,100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in NetEase by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NetEase by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,016,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,889,000 after purchasing an additional 54,899 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of NetEase by 1,459.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 134,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after buying an additional 125,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NTES stock opened at $100.72 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $110.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.69.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 76.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

