Norges Bank Takes $285.13 Million Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,521,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on K shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Shares of K opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kellanova has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $83.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $9,264,035.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,764,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,578,293.50. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $112,737,068. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

