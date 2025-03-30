NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $597,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,300,778.53. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.29, for a total transaction of $96,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,758,197.66. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,480 shares of company stock worth $3,816,029 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

GoDaddy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $178.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.39 and a 52-week high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

