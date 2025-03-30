Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) VP Daine Marc Weston Sells 9,595 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) VP Daine Marc Weston sold 9,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $20,341.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,847 shares in the company, valued at $226,515.64. This represents a 8.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Getty Images Trading Down 7.5 %

NYSE:GETY opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $736.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.50 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,865,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Getty Images by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after acquiring an additional 698,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Getty Images by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth about $3,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Getty Images by 46.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 466,521 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GETY. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.45 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, March 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Getty Images

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.