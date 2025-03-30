Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,386 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

