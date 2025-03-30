NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,243 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 9.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,114,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,230,000 after purchasing an additional 96,336 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 30,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its position in STERIS by 37.8% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 3,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STE stock opened at $222.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.51 and its 200-day moving average is $221.30. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $197.82 and a 1 year high of $248.24.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

