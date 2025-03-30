SCP Investment LP Buys New Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Viper Energy accounts for approximately 0.4% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 9,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viper Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNOM. Barclays upped their price target on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

