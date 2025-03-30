Stage Harbor Financial LLC Sells 492 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 16.2% of Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $18,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,716 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,777,000 after buying an additional 3,641,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,781,000 after buying an additional 2,053,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $118,242,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,578,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,176,000 after acquiring an additional 836,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.19 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.06.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.