RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 45,030 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $16,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $100.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average of $102.10. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $94.82 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

