Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up approximately 1.4% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL opened at $245.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $171.45 and a one year high of $288.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

