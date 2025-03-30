1,200 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Stage Harbor Financial LLC

Stage Harbor Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

VBR stock opened at $185.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $177.15 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.2422 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

