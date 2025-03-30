Stage Harbor Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 6,484 Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXUV)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXUV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 645,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,122,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,094,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter.

DXUV opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.43. Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.37 million and a PE ratio of 18.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (DXUV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of US companies, with an increased exposure to firms with smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability. DXUV was launched on Sep 10, 2024 and is issued by Dimensional.

