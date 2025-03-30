MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 12,834,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 45,453,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of MARA in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 5.95.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. The company had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.11 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $495,365.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,100,585 shares in the company, valued at $73,851,535.85. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MARA by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,086,000 after buying an additional 217,106 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in MARA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in MARA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MARA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MARA by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 42,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

