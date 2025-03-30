Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,555,200 shares, a growth of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 2,314,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.2 days.

Becle Price Performance

Shares of Becle stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. Becle has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Get Becle alerts:

Becle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan’s, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills, Proper No.

Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.