Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,555,200 shares, a growth of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 2,314,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.2 days.
Becle Price Performance
Shares of Becle stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. Becle has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.
Becle Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Becle
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.