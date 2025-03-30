Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.01 and last traded at $68.78, with a volume of 521838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.98.
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 4.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.08.
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.1071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
