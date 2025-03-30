Short Interest in Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Decreases By 39.5%

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Axtel Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10. Axtel has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.10.
Axtel Company Profile
