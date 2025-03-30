BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the February 28th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
BetterLife Pharma Trading Down 12.0 %
OTCMKTS:BETRF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.41. BetterLife Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
About BetterLife Pharma
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BetterLife Pharma
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.