BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the February 28th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BetterLife Pharma Trading Down 12.0 %

OTCMKTS:BETRF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.41. BetterLife Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

