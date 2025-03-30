Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lineage were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Lineage by 7,466.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000.

LINE opened at $58.98 on Friday. Lineage, Inc. has a one year low of $52.75 and a one year high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

In related news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste bought 24,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $1,471,178.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 24,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,178.50. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LINE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lineage from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lineage from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lineage from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lineage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lineage from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lineage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

