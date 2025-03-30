Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $39.87 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $39,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 890.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $136.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $138.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.84 and a 200-day moving average of $125.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,571.56. This represents a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

