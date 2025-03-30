Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $38,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. The trade was a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $447,271.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,455.04. The trade was a 40.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 5.1 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $69.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 11.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.