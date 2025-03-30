Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 2,207 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 12,000.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $3,528,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,667 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,527.04. This represents a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $17,948,497.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,861,901.38. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,412 shares of company stock worth $75,444,584. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $101.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.24, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.30 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

