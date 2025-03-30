Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,619 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,275,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,821,000 after buying an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,323,000 after acquiring an additional 420,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,251,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,347,000 after acquiring an additional 83,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rollins by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,232,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,471,000 after acquiring an additional 164,720 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,249,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL opened at $53.04 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,937.94. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,600.68. This represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,338 shares of company stock worth $945,882 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

