Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $11,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,062,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,463,000 after buying an additional 827,132 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JHG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 3.0 %

JHG stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

