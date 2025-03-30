Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,691 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of MOH stock opened at $322.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.01. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.32 and a 12-month high of $409.07.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
