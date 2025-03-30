Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,903 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,676,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 320.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 226,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,577,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,083,000 after buying an additional 161,846 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,580,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,489,000 after buying an additional 129,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 593.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 131,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 112,385 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 3.5 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $121.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.25 and a 200-day moving average of $139.56. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.69. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $114.60 and a one year high of $181.81.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

