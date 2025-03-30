113,100 Shares in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Acquired by Summit Securities Group LLC

Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 113,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 156.81 and a quick ratio of 152.83. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $9.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $649.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.23.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.98 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

