Hartree Partners LP Buys 23,000 Shares of SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD)

Hartree Partners LP increased its stake in SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,058,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. SCHMID Group comprises 1.2% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hartree Partners LP owned 0.10% of SCHMID Group worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
SCHMID Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHMD opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. SCHMID Group has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $6.13.
SCHMID Group Profile
