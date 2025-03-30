Hartree Partners LP Buys 23,000 Shares of SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD)

Hartree Partners LP increased its stake in SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,058,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. SCHMID Group comprises 1.2% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hartree Partners LP owned 0.10% of SCHMID Group worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SCHMID Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHMD opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. SCHMID Group has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $6.13.

SCHMID Group Profile

SCHMID Group N.V. develops and manufactures equipment and process solutions for electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems in Germany and internationally. The company offers electronics equipment, ET board, vertical and horizontal wet process, vacuum metallization and tech, plating, chemical mechanical polishing, and automation system solutions; and systems and process solutions for manufacturing and processing photovoltaic products, such as wafers, cells, modules, and thin films, as well as turnkey production lines.

