80,000 Shares in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Bought by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,000. Entergy accounts for about 2.3% of Hartree Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,393,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 360,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,333,000 after purchasing an additional 169,511 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR opened at $84.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $88.38.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

