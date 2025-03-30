Portland Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

VEA stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

