Watchman Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Watchman Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $91.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.02. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.17 and a 1-year high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

