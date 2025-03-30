Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,046 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Berry were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Berry by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 652,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after buying an additional 25,108 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,729,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 35,728 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Berry by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,101,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 214,580 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Berry by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,958,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 781,562 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.67. Berry Co. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $8.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $167.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

