2,217 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CROX. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

