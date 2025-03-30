Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,512 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 120.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,525,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,279 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,646,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,031,000 after buying an additional 5,315,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,181,000 after buying an additional 2,651,218 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,454,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 62.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,620,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.98 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

