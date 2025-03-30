Tucker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TSS in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in TSS in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TSS in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TSS during the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TSS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,272,000.

TSS Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of TSSI opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 0.79. TSS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $18.26.

About TSS

TSS ( NASDAQ:TSSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 87.89%.

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

