New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,019,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,656 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $193,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 20,215.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 994,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,418,000 after buying an additional 989,536 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $320,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 49.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 180,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 59,429 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.7% during the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,753,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,640 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. China Renaissance downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 1.3 %

EDU stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.47. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $91.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.72.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

