Schroder Investment Management Group Has $360.72 Million Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,228,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717,666 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $360,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 107.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 326,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after acquiring an additional 169,184 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after buying an additional 79,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:FMX opened at $100.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $81.08 and a twelve month high of $131.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.37.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.67 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.9201 dividend. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

