Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases New Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,019,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,676,000. Permian Resources makes up about 1.5% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1,152.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup cut Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In related news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $134,043.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,640.10. This trade represents a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $38,288.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,668 shares in the company, valued at $822,525.36. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,446 shares of company stock valued at $269,731. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 4.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

