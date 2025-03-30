Watchman Group Inc. Has $11.59 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,784,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 225,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,592,000. Finally, BCO Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,297,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

