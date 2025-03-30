Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 9,216 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,216 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
