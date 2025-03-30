Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 721 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 2,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $111.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.28. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $150.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.21 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. Analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

