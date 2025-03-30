Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 528.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.46.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $79.32 and a one year high of $114.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.88.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Jane Karpinski sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $251,828.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,883.88. This trade represents a 11.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 26,132 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $2,936,191.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,202.96. This represents a 49.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

