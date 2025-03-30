Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 56.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Primerica by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $283.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.37 and its 200 day moving average is $281.75. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.76 and a fifty-two week high of $307.91.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,388,140.28. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $65,555.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,030. This trade represents a 53.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,234 shares of company stock worth $1,476,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.86.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

